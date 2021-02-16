The world of superheroes is the latest Hollywood fever and several artists are joining these successful productions. One of these could be Spike lee, director of The KKKlan Infiltrator and Da 5 Bloods, who was open to the possibility of being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I have nothing against Marvel. I grew up reading Spider-Man comics. For me, DC Comics was always cheesy, “he told Entertainment Weekly when asked about this possibility, setting aside any chance to address the DCEU.

“I’m just saying, it’s all about Marvel. If the right opportunity is crossed, I am not campaigning for it, but I will take it into consideration ”, were the last words on the matter that reignited the controversial battle between fans of the well-known brands.

Photo: carlosdattoliart

Following these statements, Spike Lee highlighted the work of Chadwick Boseman, the famous Black Panther from the MCU: “It meant a lot to people. Think about the roles you’ve played: Jackie Robinson, James Brown, Thurgood Marshall, and then Black Panther. I knew it would be great in Da 5 bloods, because Stormin Norman is a heroic character. “

It should be noted that the filmmaker has made films that have denounced the discrimination of the Afro-descendant population and the abuse of their rights, many times in the United States. For this reason, it would not be surprising if an MCU movie directed by him has a character of color as the protagonist.