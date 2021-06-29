Just recently, Spike Chunsoft ushered in a mysterious teaser site for a new title coming soon. The site asks visitors to solve a specific puzzle in order to enter.

By examining the source code of this site, the link was found https://www.spike-chunsoft.co.jp/ai-nirvana/en, which seems to suggest it may be a sequel to AI: The Somnium Files called AI: Nirvana.

We look forward to an official announcement to find out if it’s the truth.

