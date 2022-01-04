Between the pages of the magazine Famitsu, in the column dedicated to the new year and the projects of the developers, it was revealed that Spike Chunsoft currently has some titles in development that are yet to be announced, and more information will arrive in the course of 2022.

The company will in fact be very busy this year from the videogames side, given that they will have to be able to respect the action plan and be able to release various titles such as Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness, And AI: The Somnium Files nirvanA Initiative.

2022 will therefore prove to be a great year for all title lovers made-in Spike Chunsoft. What genre of games would you like to see announced by the developer? Let us know your wishes or expectations in the comments.

Source: Famitsu Street Siliconera