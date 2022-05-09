A few days after the opening of the teaser site, here it is Spike Chunsoft has come to announce officially Hidden Batsnot a video game, but a real mystery-themed game that involves users, and which will take place on Twitter and other sites.

Let’s find out more about this “real” game!

Solve the Mysteries: Hidden Bats Communicate with the two missing people to be able to rescue them. Missing persons Missing persons have limited access to their smartphones. These can be used once every two days, at a certain time, for a total of 11 minutes. The missing person in question will be able to offer information and codes via Twitter, and to proceed, users will have to respond with the appropriate password within a time limit of two days. Step 1 – Follow the Hidden Bats Twitter account and that of the two missing persons The official Twitter account of Hidden Bats and that of the two missing persons will provide useful information for the case and what will serve as a code to proceed. Second step – Refer to Sunaiku Foundation for information The Sunaiku Foundation is an organization that offers support for the resolution of cases involving missing persons. Theirs official site includes information on cases related to Hidden Bats. Third step – Crack the code based on the clues and get the password Using the video delivered by a certain source, decrypt the code presented by the missing person. Fourth step – Reply with the password in the missing person’s Twitter Send the correct password as a reply to the missing person’s Twitter page.

Are you ready for this particular and intriguing game in real form? Let us know in the comments!

Source: Spike Chunsoft