Through a fleeting post, Spike Chunsoft announces the opening of the new teaser site dedicated to an upcoming title. Everything is proposed to us through the website of the Sunaiku Foundationan organization that deals with the search for missing persons, also revealing the disappearance of the president of Sunaiku and two students, Aine Ichirai And Binato Sotobara.

However, the site also refers to the section Hidden Batsa page with tones decidedly opposite to those of Sunaikuwhich also does not miss a decidedly cryptic video.

In disseminating the site, Spike Chunsoft also reveals “we have probably seen something similar before”, suggesting that it may be linked to an already known product.

We just have to wait for the official reveal to find out what it is!

A mysterious countdown site… Perhaps we’ve seen something like this before…https://t.co/OskS084sol – Spike Chunsoft, Inc. (@SpikeChunsoft_e) May 6, 2022

Source: Spike Chunsoft