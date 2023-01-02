To wish best wishes for 2023 that has just begun, she has also arrived Spike Chunsoftwhich obviously didn’t miss a little preview of what the year will hold for us, even if apparently we won’t have to wait much longer!

The company has in fact revealed that it is currently in preparation a large-scale title, which will be announced in the near future.

In anticipation of this announcement, fans of the developer and design lovers Danganronpa-like can continue to stay updated on Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODEtitle coming up Nintendo Switch during spring 2023.

Source: Spike Chunsoft Street Gematsu