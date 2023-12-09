Since you arrive in Madrid you are rumored to be infested with spies. After the Civil War, during the Franco regime, going through the yeyé and the Transition to the Movida, until the fall of the Berlin Wall. A city spied on and inhabited by spies. They said Embassy, ​​a fancy coffee shop, was swarming. Between very white bread sandwiches and lemon meringues, you could meet that Rosalinda Fox who has inspired us so much. Embassy closed after a real estate operation and this week the Government demanded that the US Embassy expel two of its employees, accused of an operation to purchase confidential documents, paying a significant sum for this to two CNI agents.

Days before, the North American Embassy offered a reception for Glenn Close, where Marta Sánchez performed a hit by Rocío Jurado and, after asking that no phone record her, she dedicated her version of the national anthem to the actress with lyrics inspired by her days of self-exile in Miami. A spy who was at the party described it at another lunch, highlighting how hard it was for her to believe that Sánchez, Marta, begged not to be recorded. When he sang that anthem during a concert at the Teatro de la Zarzuela, the best voice of national pop was celebrated by Mariano Rajoy and also by Albert Rivera, although criticized by others who prefer that our anthem remain lively, but without lyrics.

Astonishing, as it has also been to hear Ángel Cristo Rey change the lyrics of his family speech and reveal his responsibilities in the relationship of his mother, Bárbara Rey, with the former head of state. A secret with voices. His presence on television, as if it were an a cappella concert, was the normalization of a state secret, a historical moment made of espionage, blackmail, skirts and reserved funds. The fact that real spies charged a few thousand dollars for some papers from a national security organization has no more substance than the very complex case of the Rey family. It is still just as truthful, but it lacks that Spanish touch of glamorsex, improvised dandruff and family.

The event coincides with other sentimental news that is lived in hushed tones and is followed more by the foreign press than by the national one. Perhaps that is why I have noticed the prestigious journalist Pilar Eyre less happy than other weeks, less comfortable than Jaime Peñafiel. Yes, he is all very crazy and incredible. At the time, and for weeks, we analyzed and spied on the adventures of Carlos and Camilla or, more recently, Genoveva Casanova’s meeting with the Danish crown prince, in a thousand ways. Now it’s cornered news.

I accompanied the director Mariano Barroso to the premiere of the series The Farads, which can be seen on a platform soon. Television platforms are, increasingly, a bit of everything, they integrate into their grid offers that until now were more typical of general television. A visible phenomenon. They present the new edition of Triumph operationlive with Chenoa, and with The Farads They add fiction to their grill. I had to sign several confidentiality documents to watch two episodes in advance. They came to me from the movies because I spoke to the team with a propriety and discretion worthy of a good spy. Barroso told me in the Callao cinemas that “during the eighties, Marbella was a world center for arms sales. Wars and guerrillas of that time were being cooked and armed in the capital of Spanish glamour.” “Did the documentation involve consulting copies of Hello!?”, I asked, as planned in the script. Barroso joked in response: “While you were looking at celebrities in impressive houses on the Andalusian coast, the plot of Iran and the Contras was being woven there.” For this reason: are spies glamorous or is it glamor the one who needs espionage?

