“I never imagined I would see such unspeakable barbarism against Jews in my lifetime.” Steven Spielberg, 77, expresses himself in this way while illustrating to 'Fox News' the initiative launched by his foundation the 'USC Shoah Foundation' which is collecting hundreds of interviews with survivors of the Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October.

The Shoah Foundation hosts tens of thousands of testimonies from Holocaust survivors and witnesses, but its work also extends to documenting contemporary antisemitism through the Countering Antisemitism Through Testimony Collection (Catt) initiative.

The October 7 testimonies will be part of CATT, which the director calls “an effort to ensure that survivors' voices act as a powerful tool to counter the dangerous rise of anti-Semitism and hatred.” Holocaust survivors, underlines the director of Schindler's List (1993), “are the bravest and their stories are a lasting testimony to the resilience of the human spirit. Both initiatives – the recording of interviews with survivors of the attacks of 7 October and the ongoing collection of Holocaust testimonies – seek to fulfill our promise to survivors: that their stories would be recorded and shared in an effort to preserve history and work towards a world without anti-Semitism or hatred of any kind. We must remain united and resolute in these efforts.”