In 2019, it was revealed that Michael Bay would be completely abandoning the film franchise of transformers, this after having directed five films. At the time we were never given a real explanation as to why, but now three years later and we’re learning that apparently steven spielberg had something to do with this.

Talking with United Kingdom about his new movie known as Ambulance, Bay explained the following:

“The truth is that I did too many Transformers movies. Steven Spielberg told me, ‘Just stop when you do three. And I told him I would. The studio begged me to do a fourth one, and that one was over a billion dollars too. And then I said that I would stop there. And then they begged me again. I should have stopped. But they were fun to produce.”

The five movies Bay combined topped the $4 billion mark at the global box office, with Dark of the Moon and Age of Extinction having reached more than one billion dollars respectively. Although Bay will no longer be involved with this saga, Paramount Pictures is already working on a new movie and here you can find out his official name.

Publisher’s note: I think only the first Transformers movie was really good, and from there everything went downhill. Bay definitely had to have retired a little sooner, but there’s no denying how successful this franchise has turned out to be under his leadership.

Via: comic book