The director of ET, Jaws and more thanked the American actor and proposed him to be the protagonist of his next film

With Top Gun: Maverick Tom Cruise may have saved Hollywood. To support it is not just any film critic, but his majesty Steven Spielberg.

Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise chat in a video — The father of ET, The Great Gentle Giant, Indiana Jones and not only, in fact, on occasion of the Oscar Luncheon he was seen talking to Tom Cruise. “With Top Guns you saved the ass in hollywoodSpielberg said to his friend, then added, “You might have saved the theatrical distribution. Seriously, Maverick may have saved the entire film industry“.

top gun: maverick and the intuition of tom cruise — Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the same director as Tron: Legacy And oblivion, and released in theaters at May of 2022, Top Gun: Maverick it was a film capable of reconciling critics and audiences, grossing almost a billion and a half dollars worldwide and bringing back to theaters, just after the pandemic, a generation of viewers – the one that had already experienced the boom of the former Top Guns – who still seemed reluctant to return to the cinema.

The film, in fact, was initially supposed to be released on July 12, 2019 and then be postponed to June 26, 2020. This happened while the Coronavirus pandemic was breaking out in the world, which postponed the release of the film to the end of May 2022. Release which, despite the pressures of various streaming actors, took place in cinemas (for firm will of Cruise). A choice that, almost immediately, rewarded him.

spielberg's proposal to cruise: nomad — Relevant statements, which tell of a crisis of numbers in which Spielberg himself was probably one of the actors. The films of the American director, in fact, in the last period they didn't do much at the box office. For that reason, her request to have Cruise star in his own new film may be meant to remedy that. In recent days, then, some indiscretions have also come out regarding the director's new feature film: the title – the American media report – would be Nomad and will be an action movie produced by Amblin Entertainment and distributed by Universal Pictures.

Cruise and Spielberg, the media remind, have already worked together. So, if Nomad were it to actually materialize, it would represent the third collaboration between the two after sci-fi Minority Report And War of the Worldsreleased in 2002 and 2005 respectively.