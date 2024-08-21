The AfD described the situation as follows: “The one venue we have can hold 200 people, and then it’s full. We have allocated 50 places for the press and radio,” said Thuringia’s AfD co-chair Stefan Möller. “We have to set limits somewhere. Otherwise we won’t need to hold any more election campaign events if we’re no longer allowed to take our own people in because we only have to take journalists.” The party is apparently keeping the exact location of the central election party secret for security reasons.

Möller said that if they were forced to admit more journalists to the election party, they would consider cancelling it. Torben Braga, press spokesman for the Thuringian AfD, said that invitations had been sent to journalists who regularly reported on Thuringian state politics and the Thuringian AfD. Others had also come forward: “We did not invite journalists from the federal press (…) because we assumed that they were in Berlin or Saxony.” However, no AfD election party is planned in Berlin this time.

It happens again and again that media companies complain that they are not allowed to enter AfD events and then the courts are called in. A prominent case occurred at the end of 2023, when the AfD Thuringia denied the ARD political magazine “Monitor” access to the state party conference. After some legal back and forth, the “Monitor” team was finally granted access. However, journalists had to work in an area cordoned off with barrier tape at the party conference and did not have free access to the delegates’ area.

On September 1st, the people of Thuringia will elect the new state parliament. The AfD is running with its top candidate Björn Höcke. In polls, the party is in first place with ratings of around 30 percent. The state’s Office for the Protection of the Constitution classifies the Thuringian AfD as definitely right-wing extremist.

#Spiegel #Welt #Bild #taz #AfD #Thuringia