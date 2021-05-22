TIn spite of an interim injunction by the Hamburg Regional Court against the “Spiegel” reporting on alleged misconduct by the “Bild” editor-in-chief Julian Reichelt, the magazine is largely sticking to its publication. Contrary to Reichelt’s intention, it does not follow from the court’s decision that the reporting of suspicions was fundamentally inadmissible, said a spokeswoman for “Spiegel”. The editors have therefore added a statement from the court proceedings to the online article.

In the editor’s note under the article with the headline “‘Birds, promote, fire'” it says that Reichelt had affirmed in the legal dispute with the “Spiegel” publishing house, not about the communication department of the Axel Springer publishing house Questions from the magazine to have been informed. As a result, a somewhat longer statement had to be added on May 19. Julian Reichelt did not accept the offer of March 19, 2021 to add such an addition. The Axel-Springer-Verlag did not want to comment on the procedure when asked.

According to a court spokesman, the Hamburg Regional Court temporarily forbade the publisher to use Reichelt “in connection with a compliance procedure of Axel Springer SE on suspicion of misconduct against women, abuse of power and exploitation of dependencies report “or to have reports,” if this happens as under www.spiegel.de from March 12, 2021 or in ‘Der Spiegel’ No. 11 from March 13, 2021 “. This is based on the fact that in the 11th edition of the “Spiegel” 2021 and in the corresponding online reporting, the principles of suspicion reporting were not adhered to. Because of the facts “made credible by the applicant”, the court had to assume that the “Bild” editor-in-chief had not been given sufficient opportunity to comment.

The “Spiegel” will now examine whether an appeal will be lodged, “also against the background that the consequences for the article are minor,” said the publisher’s spokeswoman. “In fact, we continue to assume that it was sufficient to obtain statements about corporate communications,” she said.

At the beginning of March, the “Spiegel” reported on allegations of abuse of power against Reichelt. There were also allegations of taking advantage of addictions to women, as well as bullying and drug use in the workplace.

Springer initiated an internal compliance procedure, Reichelt was temporarily released at his own request and rejected the allegations. At the end of March, the media group stated that the board did not consider it to be justified to dismiss Reichelt from his post, despite errors in office and personnel management found during the investigation. The editor-in-chief returned to his place of work. However, the editor-in-chief of “Bild am Sonntag”, Alexandra Würzbach, was put at his side as co-boss.