Dhe “Spiegel” story, which appeared in October 2021 about the former editor-in-chief of the “Bild” newspaper, Julian Reichelt, can keep the “Stern Prize” awarded to it last year as “Story of the Year”. The award’s advisory board and the editor-in-chief of “Stern” announced this on Friday. The “core of the article” “did not change anything due to the correction in one place”. The “Spiegel” “maintained all journalistic standards, both in the publication at the time and now with the transparent correction.” In addition, “a key reason for the award at the time was the courage of the reporters” to “publish the research”.

“Spiegel” adds a note to articles

Michael Hanfeld responsible editor for features online and “media”.

This justification is notable in that the “Spiegel” recently made changes to the text before and after the story, which appeared under the title “Why Julian Reichelt had to go”. A few months ago, Ben Irle, Julian Reichelt’s lawyer, turned to the ombudsman’s office at “Spiegel” and the awarders of the “Stern Prize” with the question of whether the story was under the impression that the statement of the anonymous main witness proved to be false, needs to be re-evaluated.

The statement in question stated that Reichelt had requested “sex on demand”. However, the course of the chat that developed between Reichelt and the witness on an evening in Vienna suggests the opposite – to a consensual meeting, which the witness in particular was pushing for. Although her statement was recorded, at the instigation of the witness’s lawyer, it was not included in the compliance investigation of Springer-Verlag, which the company had initiated against Reichelt in spring 2021 due to allegations of abuse of power. The journalist survived the test, but was fired a few months later, allegedly because he had lied to the board about his relationship with an employee – which Reichelt vehemently denies. Legally speaking, the “sex on demand” statement is non-existent, it is obviously false, but it still haunts the world.

Ombudsman looked into the matter

The “Spiegel” ombudsman’s office looked into the matter and informed Reichelt’s lawyer that “in response to our review and as a result of our suggestion, the editorial team has made small changes to the text and an addendum under the affected article that addresses your client’s concerns should bear enough”. In the corresponding “editor’s note” it is mentioned that there is a chat history that “causes doubts about Constanze Müller’s description of the evening (this is how the witness is called with an alias by “Spiegel”, editor)”. She nevertheless made this statement in the compliance process. The only question is: Why didn’t the witness authorize the statement? Out of fear of Julian Reichelt or because it was wrong? The chat history of the evening in Vienna suggests the latter.







“The ‘Stern Prize'” is “de facto abolishing itself,” said Reichelt’s lawyer Irle, “by sustainably and permanently damaging its reputation and status through this completely insane decision.” The prize is “neither capable of a transparent review” of the jury’s decision “nor of a factual discussion of a justified complaint”.

“Witness demonstrably lied”

The “Spiegel” admitted “that the witness whose name was only given pseudonymously in the reporting was demonstrably lying.” This means that this witness is “completely no longer a reliable source” and “her statements would also have to be completely ignored in the reporting”. Because “their demonstrable lie” reveals “an eagerness to incriminate people that calls their descriptions of the facts into question as a whole and throughout.” With the “removal of the depictions of ‘Constanze Müller'” the mainstay of the story is no longer there, as other supposedly proven cases of abuse of power are not described in the reporting. Constanze Müller – “a convicted liar” – could “no longer bear the story and the accusation it contained”.

“Spiegel” said the correction “doesn’t change the core of the article.” The ombudsman’s office sees “no reason to fundamentally doubt the care taken in reporting suspicions about the Reichelt case.” The research is based “on information from several people and other sources”. You stand by the reporting. There is nothing to add to the editor’s comments on the article.