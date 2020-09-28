Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny continues to receive treatment in Germany after being seriously poisoned. German journalists found out that in the Berlin clinic “Charite” Navalny was visited by Chancellor Angela Merkel.

According to information Spiegel, immediately after Navalny’s transfer to a German clinic, Merkel received daily reports on the patient’s condition. Now the Federal Chancellor has decided to visit the medical facility in person. This trip was not particularly advertised, the press service of Merkel did not cover the visit.

Analysts believe that Chancellor Merkel’s interest in the Navalny case is a signal to Russia that it will not be possible to “hush up” the story of the poisoning, and Germany will seek a full-scale investigation.

Recall that in Germany, it was first established that Navalny was poisoned with a neurotoxin from the Novichok group of poisons. Laboratories in France and Sweden examined samples of Navalny’s biomaterials and agreed with the conclusion of their German colleagues.

In Germany, they believe that the use of Novichok by poisoners, an expensive, inaccessible and difficult to manufacture drug, is a clear sign that the poisoning is not criminals, but Russian government agencies.

