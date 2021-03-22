S.o As it can now be read on “Spiegel.de”, one should consider the matter to be correctly described: “Spahn’s husband’s employer sold masks to the Ministry of Health”. The employer is the Hubert Burda Media company. And they actually had FFP2 masks produced and sold or forwarded to the ministry, 570,000 in number.

The Burda board member Bernhard Kallen himself applied for the campaign in April 2020; Burda was awarded the contract following the usual award procedure. The company’s Berlin representative office is headed by Daniel Funke, who is married to Jens Spahn.

Is that a scandal?

That is probably only if you package the story as the “Spiegel” first did it in tabloid manner, under the heading “Jens Spahn’s husband’s company sold masks to the Ministry of Health”. That suggests the impression that Daniel Funke himself runs a company that makes masks and that his husband, the minister, is his job en famille chopped up.

This is the only way to get excited, only that makes lateral thinkers and the AfD cheer. The process is, if one follows the description of Burda, less exciting: In April 2020, when the federal government was urgently looking for mask manufacturers, “offered to help with the procurement of masks”. Thanks to a small stake in a platform company in Singapore, they wanted to get involved, first paid for the masks themselves and then charged the Ministry of Health. The masks were delivered at a unit price of $ 1.736. The total price was $ 989,520. Daniel Funke was not informed or involved “at any point in time”, commissions were not paid to Burda employees. It was a “pure offer of help”, not a business.

In the “Spiegel”, of course, things looked very different for a long time. And determined the passing on of the hot “news” that wasn’t, even in a news film with us.

The specialist service “Meedia”, which tells the story that Jan Fleischhauer (who was at “Spiegel” and is now at “Focus”) on Twitter had advertised, unraveled, not for nothing that the “Spiegel” story attracted much more attention on the Internet than the presentation of Burda in its own right. The article in the “Spiegel”, so Meedia, was “probably also because of the misleading presentation, after social media interactions the most successful German-language journalistic article of the weekend (74,300 interactions on Facebook and Twitter)”.

The specialist service also apologized for the headline: “We understand that the original headline can, by itself, create a misleading impression. Therefore, writes the “Spiegel”, they have changed.

Since we are very familiar with editorial changes, we are constantly making them ourselves and we know that some readers – even if they are believed to be correct and reported – immediately regard them as an act of censorship, we press our colleague from the “mirror” fingers crossed that the amended article has even more readers than the original text.

Or should Jan Fleischhauer be right with his judgment? “This is investigative journalism that goes nuts. Motto: Something will get stuck. It goes without saying that the matter will reach the AfD and the Left Party. They consider every government or business representative to be corrupt. “

In any case, that should not be the scandal that brought down Jens Spahn.