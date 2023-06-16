Despite the moratorium, it is necessary to carry out regular checks of excisable products, the participants of the session “Fighting counterfeiting as a common cause of the whole country”, which took place as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, agreed.

The participants of the session noted that the illegal market of tobacco products against the backdrop of a moratorium on business inspections grew in 2022 by another 1 billion cigarettes. At the same time, there is no tendency to reduce this volume.

According to Sergey Glushkov, director of corporate relations and communications at JTI Russia, it will be possible to reverse the trend only if there is effective law enforcement practice “on the ground”, therefore it is important to involve the regions in the fight against illegal trade. As a financial incentive for the regions, it is proposed to redistribute part of the tobacco excises to the regional budgets.

This initiative, proposed by the Federation Council and the Accounts Chamber, is supported by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Ekaterina Priezzheva.

“The only way to reduce counterfeiting is to create a full-fledged risk management system for all control and supervisory authorities and their control and supervisory activities using a risk-based approach. A decrease in the illegal tobacco market by only 1 percentage point ensures the receipt of 6.5 billion rubles of additional excise taxes to the budget,” added Ekaterina Priezzheva, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the CRPT (digital marking operator) Mikhail Dubin emphasized that the Chestny Znak system will become the basis of a risk-based approach. According to him, control will focus on unscrupulous companies, reducing the burden on legal producers.

Sergey Katasonov, co-chairman of the State Duma Expert Council on the development of competition in the markets of nicotine-containing products, issues of state regulation of relations in the production and circulation of tobacco and innovative nicotine-containing products, proposed to withdraw alcohol, tobacco and nicotine-containing products from the moratorium.

According to the NNCC, at the end of 2022, the share of the illegal tobacco market is about 13%. This costs the Russian budget, according to expert estimates, at least 115 billion rubles of lost excises and VAT in 2022 alone.