All employees and drivers working at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will have to take a coronavirus test daily before visiting the site, the Roscongress Foundation reports on May 12.

“Starting from May 13, all employees and drivers involved in training will take a PCR test every day (maximum one day) before visiting the site. And not anywhere, but in specially accredited medical centers, ”the fund said.

It is emphasized that without a negative result, employees’ passes to the forum are not activated. Also, employees are required to provide a COVID history about themselves, in particular, data on the past illness, vaccination and the presence of antibodies.

In addition, employees must provide information about their place of residence in St. Petersburg during the forum.

SPIEF-2021 will be held face-to-face at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center in St. Petersburg from 2 to 5 June.

On May 10, it became known that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to take part in the plenary session of the SPIEF.

On May 1, Sergey Voronkov, General Director of the Expoforum-International Convention and Exhibition Center, spoke about the specifics of the SPIEF this year. According to him, a distinctive feature of the upcoming forum will be special attention to the safety of the event.

The architecture of the business program has been published on the official website of the event. The main topic of the forum is “Together again. Economics of the New Reality ”.