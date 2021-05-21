Yes, the spider appears or, rather, does not appear, in a corner of the book, almost at the beginning of this diary entitled Black on black, imposing for its unique, intimate tone; of compassion and fatalism, but also of struggle and wisdom. And it is that Leonardo Sciascia (1921-1989) did not settle for being an author read and revered very soon, but continued listening to stories, collecting details, writing down everything, until he turned forgotten anecdotes, or ill-fated gossip, into a literary and political chronicle. final. Who but him, born in the miserable Sicilian town of Racalmuto, in the province of Agrigento, could throw himself on his shoulders, always strong, the strenuous task of teaching us how the wounds of an entire society can become, in a shrug, In a thankless way of life And in a single pact called omertà.

Only a determined thinker, a curious scholar, a tight-fisted guy, a lover of truth and freedom would have been able to recognize and participate in us, to his amazed readers, that the essence of evil is there within, in the very system of government and government. presumed well-being that it offers us. I still wonder how they didn’t get it out of the way. Perhaps because they guessed that he was not interested in exercising any power. And so, as soon as they gave him a wick, he messed it up again, in 1978, with the Moro case.

I back off. “Do not take the spider out of the hole”, Sciascia reveals, is an old Sicilian proverb that means “to achieve no results”. This impossibility hangs over the entire book, starting from the very title, the first edition of which did not appear in Spain until 1984, edited by Bruguera, with a very warm translation by Joaquim Jordà. This superlative is not a whim of mine, because Sciascia is one of the writers who adjectives as one who makes bread: soft, tasty, superb. The author tells us from the back cover that “this newspaper is not the result of a regular, assiduous task, but rather of an occasional and precarious exercise that began in the summer of 1969 and continues to this day.” “When ordering the notes, I had to trust the memory or the date of their publication in the Corriere della Sera, La Stampa or L’Ora”, He adds.

What does Sciascia sound like? What does this silent and stubborn Sicilian surname tell us? It could be a Caribbean air, a festive cha-cha or, quite the opposite, the dull crawling of dead leaves swept until the forest is bare. Naked no, “deaf.” That’s how Sicilia sounded in the writer’s mouth: a lie. But he better say it: “And then there is the war. And also, in some cases, peace. And the well-being of certain peoples to which the hunger of others corresponds. Things all of them, in which, if we believed, we would see the horns, hands, teeth and belly of the devil appear. And not the poor devil. Sciascia sticks to your heart and tongue. And, in my case, right now, it appears to me as one of my goblins. Already before, in this column, I talked about them. Sciascia is, and I have just discovered it by rereading to him, the “goblin of memory.”

“Piccolomini“Stop it now, let’s walk,” my father would shout at me from the window of his painter’s studio. I, downstairs, in the courtyard of the Castilian mansion where he was born, sheltered me behind the stockade of books. The long sunsets of childhood protected me. I never knew why he called me that. ¿Piccola? Perhaps. He was of Italian origin and with the children he used to speak his language. Mystery. Until, suddenly, I understood. It was on page 146 of Black on black. Sciascia, during one of his summers in Siena, took care of the private and public life of this city during the 13th century. And he notes: “The most fortunate reading, the most Stendhalian in a sense, is the Commentari that Enea Silvio Piccolomini dictated when he became Pope Pius II ”. Excited about these memoriesSciascia compares him “for his stature as a man and for his historical role” to Churchill himself. And he ends by calling him “the humanist pope.”

Babbo – Dad, Grandpa in Italian – I read Sciascia a lot. Before starting, he would demand a mystical silence, put a finger in his mouth and utter something that sounded like sha-shá. Today, for a simple matter of gratitude, allow me to sign these lines with that recovered and euphonic nickname of childhood.

