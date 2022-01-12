Spiderman: no way home hit theaters in mid-December. The Marvel Studios film in collaboration with Sony Pictures brought together the three most famous live-action versions of the arachnid, played by Tom Holland (as the main character), Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. Fan excitement for the Spider-Verse was also motivated by the arrival of iconic villains from other franchises.

While reports suggest that the aforementioned studios want to bring the last two actors back for future MCU projects, at the end of the film it was revealed to us that each one returned to their own world. However, there is a detail that has piqued the curiosity of fans: why did the other ‘Wall-crawlers’ not interact with other heroes in their sagas?

Spiderman: no way home has been a huge hit of nostalgia for Spider-Man fans. Photo: Composition / Marvel / Sony

Clash of worlds

In No way home, the three exponents of Peter Parker compared their universes, but it is when Holland’s Spider-Man mentions the Avengers that the other two are confused, because they have no idea who or where they come from.

As it is remembered, the adventures of ‘Spidey’ in the MCU is surrounded by a long list of heroes who come from different realities, such as Thor, who is the prince of Asgard, to The Guardians of the Galaxy. Meanwhile, Maguire and Garfield’s ‘Spider Throwers’ have always fought alone.

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland in Spiderman no way home. Photo: Twitter

Why weren’t there more heroes?

When Sam Raimi started his trilogy in 2002, his Spiderman fought alone against the Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Sandman and even Venom. Despite the fact that J. Jonah Jameson mentioned Doctor Strange, the wizard was never shown on screen and was merely a reference.

A similar formula happened with Marc Webb’s reboot: his hero faced dangerous antagonists without the help of an alternate hero.

In the case of the MCU, ‘Spidey’ basically operates as an extension of the Avengers, with whom it has been closely associated since it was introduced in Captain America: civil war. In that sense, the most significant reason for this change can be summarized as a decisive and vital factor: Copyright. This was revealed by the Screen Rant portal.

Avngers is not part of Sony’s licenses. Photo: Composition / Twitter / Marvel

Sony’s workhorse

It is clear that Marvel Studios has managed to intelligently handle its letters to present its Cinematic Universe. Since 2008 with Iron Man, this interconnected storytelling proposition has become a fairly profitable puzzle for Hollywood.

However, despite their ambitious intentions, they had to focus their efforts on characters who were not bound by copyrights.

For this reason, the firm chaired by Kevin Feige has made us fall in love with papers that we would not have imagined seeing before much more popular ones. In fact, when Spiderman was introduced to the MCU it was exciting for fans, but it wasn’t on the rise.

As is known, Sony has owned the rights to Spider-Man and various associated roles since 1999, which is why his Homecoming trilogy and the hero’s cameos with Marvel were the product of joint work between the two studios.

The Peter Parkers saying goodbye to return to their universe. Photo: Marvel Studios

In that sense, in terms of contract, the first efforts of the Japanese company with Maguire and Garfield could not have included the Avengers without a legal battle involved. Additionally, the licenses were acquired long before Feige even considered establishing the MCU, so there was no push to motivate the purchase of other lesser-known characters.

However, things have changed and, as unity is strength, Sony’s collaborative work with Disney (Marvel’s parent company) allowed both to obtain juicy fruits. The first takes advantage of the powerful connections of the plots of the movies to generate profits for its character, while “The House of the Mouse” does the same with the great popularity that Spiderman has to this day.

How much did Spider-Man No Way Home raise?

Spiderman no way home has already exceeded a billion dollars in collection. The Marvel and Sony movie has generated a great deal of revenue since the day it was released globally.