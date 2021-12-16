Ahead of the premiere of Spiderman: No Way Home, fans of the spider superhero are still wondering if Tom Holland will be accompanied by actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who have also played the Marvel character. According to fans, Maguire is the artist most liked in the role of Spiderman.

The also film producer played the superhero in the trilogy: Spiderman, Spiderman 2 and Spiderman 3 . For the first movie, he won Best Kiss (with Kristen Dunst) at the MTV Movie Awards.. In addition, he was nominated for the same film for Best Actor and Best ‘Kick Ass’ at the aforementioned awards.

Later, for the second production, he was nominated for Best Actor at the Empire Award and Favorite Actor in a Movie at the Kid’s Choice Awards. Along these lines, in this note we show you behind the scenes of what of Tobey Maguire’s first two films wearing the spider suit, a role that catapulted him to world fame and that has won the admiration of millions of followers of the Universe. Marvel Cinematic (UCM).

As recalled, both Maguire and Garfield have mentioned that they will not participate in Spiderman: No Way Home . Last Monday, the date on which the red carpet of the Marvel film took place, the actors did not parade on it, which could confirm that they would not be in the film.

But nevertheless, this could also be a production strategy to surprise when the film is released. It would not be the first time that actors lie to hide their participation in these stories, as was the case with Tatiana Maslany, interpreter of She-Hulk (upcoming release).

What is the order of the Spiderman movies?