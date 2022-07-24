On July 23, Comic Con San Diego 2022 had DC and Marvel Studios as its main dishes. This last company did not hesitate to put the whole meat on the grill during its panel, since it not only revealed what is coming for the remainder of its Phase 4, but also showed projects from the fifth and sixth, and even announced dates premiere for titles that have neither cast nor directors.

Of course, the fans could not contain their excitement and the networks exploded with all kinds of theories, fanarts and more. However, many noted that, despite the fact that a prequel series was announced for Disney Plus, the live action version of Spiderman —played by Tom Holland— had no mention: Spider-Man was the great absentee of the night.

First look at Spiderman for his Disney Plus series.

What will be the future of ‘Spidey’ Holland?

After his presentation at the aforementioned convention, the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin feigewas asked about the exciting Phase 5 and mentioned some of the heroes who will continue to have a presence in the company’s upcoming projects.

“The adventures of Eros and Pip are very exciting for us. You speak of Ghost Rider; we have Blade, we have Doctor Strange, we have the supernatural angles, we have the street level with our Daredevil ad, and, of course, ‘Spidey’ entering the street heroes”, said the executive in conversation with MTV.

This makes it clear to us that there is even more to our friendly neighborhood hero. On this subject, you are probably wondering why we did not see anything of a new film of his then.

Since “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was a massive hit at the box office, it is expected that the MCU will continue to explore more stories with it. However, The Direct portal puts its own name to the reason why nothing has been said about ‘Trepamuros’ in the San Diego Comic-Con: Sony.

Since the firm owns the rights to the character, it is understood that they are in charge of using their rights and, therefore, giving the announcements about what will come in the future.