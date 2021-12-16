After a long wait, thousands of Spider-Man fans were finally able to see No way home in theaters on December 15. Despite the constant campaigns of netizens and the main cast of the film not to publish spoilers, many followers have not taken the request into consideration and have shared a series of images and videos that reveal some scenes from the film. Before what happened, Sony Pictures took further steps to counter the action.

As described on the Areajugones portal, clips that showed parts of the film appeared on several YouTube accounts, but they were quickly removed by Sony.

“Video not available. This video includes content from movies and shows from Sony Pictures, which has blocked it in your country for copyright reasons ”, indicates the text after the video is removed from the online platform.

Likewise, the medium points out that the company is eliminating any content on social networks that filters scenes of Spiderman: no way home, as this would harm the viewer’s experience.

When is Spider-Man: no way home coming?

In the United States, the feature film of the wall-crawler will be available in theaters from December 17, 2021 . However, in some Latin American countries, the film was released on the 15th of the same month.

Spider-Man no way home trailer