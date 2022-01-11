Spiderman: no way home it is still on the billboard in thousands of cinemas around the world. By now, the Spider-Verse is no longer a spoiler and fans were delighted with the arrival of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield – in their respective versions of the ‘Wall-crawler’ – thanks to the spell of Doctor Strange. But, towards the end of the film from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, it was revealed to us that everyone forgot Peter Parker, including MJ.

As it is remembered, the characters played by Tom Holland and Zendaya made their relationship official during the events of Far from home. On the school trip to Europe, the spider superhero gifted the young woman with a Black Dahlia necklace. However, the romance did not last long, because in the closing of No way home she no longer remembers who is hiding under the mask of Spider-Man.

Peter gave MJ a necklace with the Black Dahlia pendant. Photo: broadcast

While it seems that there will be no more hope of seeing them together, there is a subtle but key detail that suggests that they would meet again. Specific, After her memories were erased, MJ still wears her Black Dahlia necklace.

This shows that although she does not know who gave it to her, the accessory is still very special for her. In addition, Strange was reluctant to make everyone forget Peter, which is why the spell may have included some kind of nook or ‘escape’.

In that context, the jewel could be a kind of emotional nexus that would help reverse the spell, or it would simply be a test that Peter would use to validate his story, as long as he decides to recover his old life and tell MJ everything.