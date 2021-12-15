A few hours from the preview of Spider-Man: no way home, The franchise has a large number of fans who follow Peter Parker and also many of the other characters that accompany the ‘wall-crawler’. Some villains even managed to gain a large following, as happened with Venom, which currently has its own franchise starring the popular actor Tom Hardy.

However, there is a character who has been in charge of bullying Peter parker in every movie, so the fandom of Spiderman despises it.

Tom Holland confessed that he feels bad lying to fans about the Spider-Man movies. Photo: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

Who is the most hated character in Spiderman?

This is Flash Thompson, a ‘know-it-all’ who does not stop annoying Peter Parker but who, at the same time, is a fan of Spiderman. In the movie Homecoming, Ned tells Liz that Peter knows the ‘wall-crawler’, Flash mocks the situation saying that possibility is equal to the gym teacher meeting Captain America. Similar situations can be seen in all the Spider-Man movies.

Who plays Flash Thompson?

Flash Thompson is portrayed in the MCU by Tony Revolori , who was born and raised in Anaheim, California. Tony is recognized in the Hollywood industry for his role as Zero Moustafa in the movie The Grand Budapest Hotel. He also had small appearances on TV shows like My name is Earl, Shameless, among others.

Tony Revolori will continue to play Flash Thompson despite criticism from some Spider-Man fans. Credits: Marvel / composition

Flash Thompson had a more aggressive version in the Sam Raimi trilogy, in which the lead was led by Tobey Maguire. In these feature films the character, played by Joe Manganiello, even uses physical aggression against Parker.