Almost a month after its theatrical release, it has been announced that, after grossing more than $ 1.5 billion at the global box office and becoming one of the highest-grossing films in cinema, Spiderman no way home will finally reach the streaming To the delight of the fans, who are the most excited to see again or for the first time this third part of the trilogy of Tom holland like Spider-Man.

When could Spiderman no way home be streamed?

In the case of Spider-Man: No way home, the answer is a bit tricky.

Disney plus

Marvel studios has released the films of its Phase 4 on Disney +: Black widow Y Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ; while Eternals It will be available on the streaming platform from this Wednesday, January 12.

So, would Spider-Man: No way home be releasing soon? The most likely answer would be no. Because Spider-Man is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a result of an agreement between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, which owns the rights to the character and is also responsible for the distribution of his films.

Therefore, it is possible that Spider-Man: No way home will never be available on Disney + Because neither are the previous installments Spider-Man: Homecoming (available on Netflix and HBO Max) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (available on Amazon Prime Video).

Netflix

Spider-Man: No way home would be on Netflix, but it will take time . Due to streaming rights sold by Sony, the film is expected to be available first on Lionsgate’s Starz and eventually to hit Netflix. In 2021, the streaming platform announced that it will have the adventures of the arachnid in its catalog, after signing a commercial agreement with Sony Pictures.

HBO Max

As published by Luis Durán, General Manager of HBO Latin America, Spider-Man: No way home will hit HBO in the first half of 2022.

Can Spider-Man: No way home be bought and rented digitally before it hits platforms?

ComicBook states that the movie will be available February 28, 2022 . Fandango, for his part, states that this date would only correspond to North America. But if the film could be available between the end of February and the month of March. As for being able to enjoy the movie free streaming (that is, not paying for the film, only for the subscription to the platform), we will have to wait more months still.

Spiderman: no way home has been a huge hit of nostalgia for Spider-Man fans. Photo: Composition / Marvel / Sony

How much did Spider-Man No Way Home raise?

By the end of December, CNN was reporting that Spider-Man no way home had grossed $ 1.05 billion worldwide. Currently, the Marvel movie has already exceeded a billion dollars.