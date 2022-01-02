Spider-Man: no way home introduced us to the arachnid superhero played by Tom Holland trying to rearrange his life, after Mysterio revealed his true identity. The hero sought the help of Doctor Strange to erase the memory of the world, but this unleashed the multiverse, a concept under which Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield arrived in their versions of the ‘Wall-crawler’.

The Spider-Verse not only introduced the protagonists of the other Sony sagas to the MCU, but also allowed the arrival of iconic villains. While everyone had their respectable screen share, fans agree that Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin was one of the best and earned the scorn of many by being responsible for the death of the Aunt May.

Marisa Tomei plays Aunt May in the MCU. Photo: Marvel

Heartbreaking but necessary

Despite the painful moment that Holland’s ‘Spidey’ lived, Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna, scriptwriters of No way home, have declared that, within the sentence, there is a clear certainty that it was necessary to ‘murder’ the beloved character played by Marisa Tomei. This was revealed in an interview with Variety

“We were at a point where we felt there had to be a loss, a sacrifice, that Peter had to pay a real price for this decision to try and save the villains. Sommers explained.

“I think it was pretty clear to a lot of us that losing Aunt May was what would really push the point we were trying to make: making this the movie where Peter Parker experiences the loss that the others did in his early days. movies, “he added.

Green Goblin was responsible for Aunt May’s death. Photo: YouTube / Sony / Marvel composition / capture

For her part, Mackenna revealed that, in Tom Holland’s universe, the absence of Uncle Ben allowed the wise figure in Peter’s life to be represented by the endearing May, although the approach to this presence was adopted differently in comparison. with other sagas.

“He was trying to do what May taught him and that made the sacrifice that much more difficult, because he exploded in her face and got her killed. Then, he began to question that morality in a way that had never really been questioned because it has not been put to the test that way, “he explained.