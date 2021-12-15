Came the day. In addition to the preview on December 15, Spiderman: no way home, Readers of La República and movie lovers will be able to participate in the second draw of combos for cinema, and you will also be able to meet the first winners, those who competed on December 8.
This week the big surprise will be the arrival of Spider-Man 3, a film that could confirm the possible appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spideys.
Movie billboard – December 16
The ‘hype’ for Spiderman is so high, that for this week the different cinemas have only scheduled the premiere of this film, with functions that span the whole day.
Spider-Man: no way home (Cineplanet, Cinemark, UVK, Cinepolis, and more)
Couponidad.pe ticket raffle
At the request of our readers, The Republic and Coupon They launch a weekly and special raffle of combos to the cinema (tickets, soda and canchita). In order to participate you must complete your information in the following form:
Last week’s winners
Here are the winners of the contest that began on December 8:
- deimysoto7722@gmail.com
- daniela211299@gmail.com
- cathmendozalopez@gmail.com
- fabiolajaraca@gmail.com
- cindyvilchezvilca@gmail.com
Winners are asked to check their emails in order to access their prize consisting of 2 tickets to Cineplanet (1 giant salty pop corn + 2 small sodas).
Terms and conditions of the weekly giveaway
- Start and end dates of the contest and geographic scope
- The start date of the contest is December 15 at 9:00 a.m. m. And it will end on December 20, 2021 at 2:00 pm You can participate only in that period of time (Each week the date will be changed).
- The Results of the draw will be announced on December 22 in the next article in Billboard La República that will be published on the newspaper’s website and social networks.
- The raffle is aimed at users who are in metropolitan Lima, Peru.
Rules and conditions to participate
- Individuals over 18 years of age may participate in the contest.
- We will raffle 5 combos, each one has the benefit of 2 2D tickets + Giant Popcorn + 2 small drinks.
- You can show the coupon from your cell phone at the cinema.
- The ticket codes will be exchanged through the Cineplanet website and App
- You can also validate the box office codes at the box office, showing your coupon from your cell phone or taking it printed.
- Remember to only validate the candy combos in person.
- To pick up your combo you must go to the candy boxes (not in the online pick-up area).
- The combo (giant Pop Corn + 2 small drinks) can be redeemed at any time.
- The tickets and the combo (1 giant salty pop corn + 2 small sodas) can be used separately on different dates and / or movies.
- Remember that coupons must be used within the established period.
- Valid at all Cineplanet venues nationwide * Lima venues: Alcázar, Brazil, Centro, Civic Center, Chimbote, Comas, Civil Guard, La Molina, Caminos del Inca, El Polo, Lurín, Mall del Sur, Norte, Primavera, Pro, Puruchuco, Risso, Salaverry, San Borja, San Miguel, Santa Clara, Santa Clara Qhatu Plaza, Ventanilla, Villa María and Villa El Salvador. Canto Grande. * Offices in Provinces: Arequipa, Arequipa Real Plaza, Cajamarca, Chiclayo, Cusco, Huancayo Real Plaza, Huánuco Real Plaza, Juliaca, Piura, Piura Real Plaza, Pucallpa, Puno, Tacna, Trujillo Centro and Trujillo Real Plaza.
- Remember to validate the combos in person at the cinema counter. (Giant salty popcorn + 2 small drinks). You just have to show the coupon from your mobile or have it printed.
- Other conditions of the coupon won HERE https://cuponidad.pe/cineplanet-2-entradas-2d-2-bebidas-cancha-gigante-38827
