Came the day. In addition to the preview on December 15, Spiderman: no way home, Readers of La República and movie lovers will be able to participate in the second draw of combos for cinema, and you will also be able to meet the first winners , those who competed on December 8.

This week the big surprise will be the arrival of Spider-Man 3, a film that could confirm the possible appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spideys.

Movie billboard – December 16

The ‘hype’ for Spiderman is so high, that for this week the different cinemas have only scheduled the premiere of this film, with functions that span the whole day.

Spider-Man: no way home (Cineplanet, Cinemark, UVK, Cinepolis, and more)

Couponidad.pe ticket raffle

At the request of our readers, The Republic and Coupon They launch a weekly and special raffle of combos to the cinema (tickets, soda and canchita). In order to participate you must complete your information in the following form:

Last week’s winners

Here are the winners of the contest that began on December 8:

deimysoto7722@gmail.com

daniela211299@gmail.com

cathmendozalopez@gmail.com

fabiolajaraca@gmail.com

cindyvilchezvilca@gmail.com

Winners are asked to check their emails in order to access their prize consisting of 2 tickets to Cineplanet (1 giant salty pop corn + 2 small sodas).

Terms and conditions of the weekly giveaway

Start and end dates of the contest and geographic scope

The start date of the contest is December 15 at 9:00 a.m. m . And it will end on December 20, 2021 at 2:00 pm You can participate only in that period of time (Each week the date will be changed).

The Results of the draw will be announced on December 22 in the next article in Billboard La República that will be published on the newspaper’s website and social networks.

The raffle is aimed at users who are in metropolitan Lima, Peru.

Rules and conditions to participate