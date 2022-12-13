After months of waiting, Sony has released the first official trailer for “Spiderman: across the spider-verse”, the sequel that promises to bring not only multiversal madness to the world of Miles Morales, but also to deliver an animated quality never seen on the screen. great. Check out the sneak peek below.

What will we see in “Spiderman: across the spider-verse”?

The film will once again star Miles Morales. The plot will continue just as the superhero meets Gewn Stacy and both are sent to the multiverse, where they will meet various versions of Spider-Man like them who have the mission of defending the stability of this reality.

However, the tranquility is broken when they meet The SPot, the villain that will make the ‘Spideys’ doubt, because they don’t know how to fight him.

Thus, we will see not only Miles facing others like him, but also having an internal struggle and questioning what it means to be a hero in order to save the universe and those he loves so much.

When does “Spider-man: across the spider-verse” premiere?

According to the trailer published by Sony, “Spiderman: across the spider-verse” will hit theaters on June 2, 2023. It is expected that its arrival in commercial theaters in Latin America will take place on a similar date.