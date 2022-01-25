Spiderman: no way home, the third installment of the saga starring Tom Holland, is still in the news, as its main protagonists are providing details of their participation in the film, of which months before its premiere it was not known if we would see Tom Holland again. Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield in the Spider-Man suit and in action.

Spider-Man: no way home arrived in Peruvian movie theaters on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Photo: Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: No Way Home was not only a more action-packed adventure, it brought a lot of nostalgia and sadness with some reunions, confessions, and goodbyes. In this note we will remember the five saddest moments.

5. Peter visiting Aunt May’s grave

One of the final scenes and one that causes the most sadness in the spectators is when Tom Holland goes to visit Aunt May’s grave and leaves her a white rose. Seconds later, Happy arrives and asks, “How did you meet her?”, to which Peter replies, “Because of Spiderman.”

Peter visiting Aunt May’s grave. Photo: Marvel Studios

4. Andrew Garfield saving MJ

We saw this scene as a preview in the second trailer for Spider-Man: no way home; however, we did not know that Michelle Jones was going to be saved. An image very similar to the one in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Andrew Garfield saving MJ. Photo: Marvel Studios

Tom Holland, seeing MJ fall, goes after her, but is unsuccessful, so Andrew Garfield responds at the right time and manages to catch her. Andrew looks at her, and it’s inevitable that his eyes fill with tears as he remembers Gwen.

3. Peter, MJ and Ned’s Farewell

When all the villains are finally cured, thanks to the three versions of Spider-Man, it’s time to return them to their universe. Which also means that the world forgets the true identity of Spiderman, including MJ, Ned, Happy and the Avengers.

Peter, MJ and Ned’s farewell. Photo: Marvel Studios

Tom promises his friends that when everything is better he will go find them and tell them everything that happened. With a big hug, it can be said that they ended their friendship, since when everything was resolved, Peter no longer wanted to tell them anything, because it would mean putting them at risk again.

2. The death of Aunt May

One of the saddest and most unexpected events in the film was the death of Aunt May, which many consider necessary, since it leads to Peter’s change to maturity. Aunt May died after the Green Goblin’s (Willem Dafoe) ship pierced her from behind.

The death of Aunt May. Photo: Marvel Studios

1. Andrew Garfield Remembering Gwen

After Aunt May’s death, Peter (Tom Holland) is left heartbroken and searching for answers. MJ, Ned, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire go looking for him to help him. That’s when Tobey and Andrew tell Tom that they, like him, had a very hard time, like the loss of Uncle Ben and Gwen.

Tobey Maguire remembering Uncle Ben. Photo: Marvel Studios

At that moment, Andrew expressed his feelings to see Gwen die and everything he suffered to be able to overcome her death. “She was my MJ. I couldn’t save her and I will never forgive myself for that,” Garfield told Holland.

Andrew Garfield remembering Gwen. Photo: Marvel Studios

