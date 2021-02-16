For a few days, the actor Tom Holland has started his press tour of Spiderman 3, one of the most anticipated movies of 2021. Among the conversations he has had, the interpreter told how he had to make a single request to the production.

Holland first recorded Uncharted and days later Spiderman 3, something that caused a problem with the made of the arachnid tape. Her hair and her personality had changed.

Tom Holland will play a young Nathan Drake. Photo: Composition / Sony Pictures

“My hair in Uncharted is so much cooler than Peter’s,” he said. “My sides are clean shaven and my back is clean. Parker is a bit more formal. So they wanted to put a wig on my sides”He commented in a chat with Esquire.

Knowing this, the actor did not think twice and, for the first time, stood up to the appearance of his character with the producers. “I never had but I said, ‘I’m not going to wear that wig. I’m going to have shorter hair and they’re going to have to deal with it, ‘”he said.

As for his personality, the Englishman told the Screen portal that it was difficult for him to fit back into the role of the teenage hero, after spending so much time as the fortune hunter Nathan drake.

“I was doing a scene where I walk into a building and there’s a great shot behind me, suddenly Amy Pascal (Producer) took me aside and said, ‘Why are you walking like this? “You look like a man, you need to walk like a teenager,” commented the actor.

When is Spiderman 3 released?

Your date of launch is scheduled for December 17, 2021 . However, it could vary depending on the sanitation measures by the coronavirus pandemic.