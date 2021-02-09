For a few days, the actor Tom Holland has started his press tour of Spiderman 3, one of the most anticipated movies of 2021 . A while ago, in conversation with Variety, the actor limited himself to giving a neutral answer about the long-awaited Spiderverse, which should bring back to Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire to the Spider-Man universe.

“It takes me by surprise, I don’t know. If they are, they haven’t told me yet. I never met Kirsten Dunst, I only met Andrew once and I met Tobey a couple of times at different parties in LA, they are lovely people, really nice, “he said.

Now, and through a conversation with Esquire magazine, his version has changed and his position on the Spiderverse has been more resounding: it will not happen, according to the information he handles.

“They will not appear in this movie. Unless the most important information has been kept from me, but I think it’s too big a secret to be kept from me. But for now, no. It will be a continuation of the movies we’ve been making”, He mentioned.

His statements have divided fans, the same ones who are looking forward to the start of the multiverse between Sony’s productions with Marvel.

In the same talk, Holland says that has no idea of ​​the plot of the movie, something we know is not so true, since he has been able to read the script, information that he published on his Instagram.

In this way, the possibility that the spiderverse appear in spiderman 3. In addition, let us remember that Tom Holland has the reputation of telling information ahead of time about the films in which he works, especially those of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a reason that could have led the production to not reveal one of what would be the secret better kept tape.