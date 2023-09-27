In recent times, also thanks to excellent television productions such as Dahmer and the upcoming adaptation of A Room Full of Peoplethe topic of serial killers and in general i thriller they are experiencing a real golden age. Today, therefore, precisely for fans of this genre we are going to review Spider Weba 2021 Chinese opera distributed here in Italy by Jundo. So it was he who took care of the screenplay Krewhile the designs were entrusted to Djade. Furthermore, the two authors have already made themselves noticed in the past with another horror-tinged work, namely Shenzewhich also arrived in Italy thanks to the efforts of the same publishing house.

Despite some points in common, however, the latter is decidedly more supernatural than Spider Web which catapults us into a universe so real it’s scary. The story, set in China, in fact, focuses on disappearance of several girls, all apparently unrelated to each other. The only traits in common, specifically, are long hair and young age, all the women targeted by this serial killer, in fact, are under thirty years of age. At first impression the manhua reminded me a lot death Note but page after page we will see how it will deviate more and more from the masterpiece signed by the duo Obata Ohba. The investigations and speculations here, in fact, last very little with the protagonist of our story, Chen Yuwho from the very first pages is sure who is behind these terrible crimes…

A thriller full of suspense

Furthermore, speaking of Chen, the latter is a high school student who decided to go live alone after a mysterious accident which involved him four years ago and “forced” him to move elsewhere. Unlike many other thrillers Spider Web he puts us entirely in the shoes of the teenager, making us experience his thoughts and hypotheses without however ever having these confirmed or denied by the work. In short, although the boy has several clues and suspicions about his neighbor, all his attempts to frame him seem to go up in smoke.

Chen, in fact, will not attempt anything reckless or in any case not typical comic book actions, limiting himself to what would be a human reaction to a suspicion. For example, seeing return Lin Qiasheng at home with a bloody bag she simply called the police, rightly avoiding confronting him. Unfortunately, however, all his attempts seem to be in vain and indeed, the antagonist himself, despite having sensed the boy’s suspicions, will not do anything to “get him out of the way”, on the contrary.

Chen will try on several occasions to catch Lin in the act

In short the beating heart of Spider Web it is without a doubt its constant sense of suspense, accompanied by a good dose of mystery elements. After reading the first volume, in fact, while not absolutely shouting about the masterpiece, you will definitely be seized by a morbid desire to read the sequel and understand how this psychological battle between Lin and Chen which, although it will not equal the one between Light Yagami and Lit’s really exciting.

As for the format, the volume turns out to be 14.8×21, paperback with dust jacket. Furthermore, within the volume, the plates will all be in color as usual for works initially created as webtoons. The price, therefore, is €9.99 for a total of 156 pages per volume. Furthermore, in the attachment, while stocks last, Jundo will provide all buyers with a bookmark inspired by Spider Web. But not only that, the publishing house has also thought of collectors, who will be able to purchase the first volume of the work also in a prestigious variant edition.

Who do we recommend Spider Web to?

This second story signed by the duo Kre-Djade it is recommended for anyone who is a lover of mysteries and with an unbridled passion for crime novels. As mentioned, Death Note fans will also appreciate it Spider Web which is a mature read, full of twists and turns and capable of captivating you more and more as you continue reading.

An intriguing read that captures the reader’s attention

An excellent protagonist, full of fears but at the same time interested in putting an end to the murders The first volume leaves us with many more questions than answers, as if we had not made any particular progress “in our investigation”