As you may already know, Insomniac Games was the victim of ransomware and a lot of private information from the PlayStation company was stolen. Among the various there are also details related to potential future projects of the company, namely “RCE”, “SM3” and “Spider-Verse“.
We can assume that RCE is a project of Ratchet and Clank (perhaps the already published Rift Apart, given that it is listed before SP2, i.e. Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and after Miles Morales) and that SM3 is Marvel's Spider-Man 3, a game not announced but taken for granted by everyone .
The interesting part is “Spider-Verse“, for which there is talk of “further support”. We already know that Insomniac Games is working on a multiplayer project and it is therefore not impossible that it is a Spider-Man game based on the Spider-verse.
Spider-verse would be a perfect multiplayer game
Let's specify that for the moment these are speculations based on documents discovered via ransomware. It is not possible to verify that the information is correct and, above all, updated. It's possible “Spider-Verse” actually references a video game, but Insomniac Games' plans have changed.
That said, the Spider-Verse it would be perfect for a multiplayer game as it would allow everyone to play as their own Spider-Man, unlocking different costumes or even unique classes with specific abilities and collaborate with friends in an online game.
For the moment, however, it is perhaps better to focus on Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and the potential upcoming DLC, such as that of Venom.
