As you may already know, Insomniac Games was the victim of ransomware and a lot of private information from the PlayStation company was stolen. Among the various there are also details related to potential future projects of the company, namely “RCE”, “SM3” and “Spider-Verse“.

We can assume that RCE is a project of Ratchet and Clank (perhaps the already published Rift Apart, given that it is listed before SP2, i.e. Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and after Miles Morales) and that SM3 is Marvel's Spider-Man 3, a game not announced but taken for granted by everyone .

The interesting part is “Spider-Verse“, for which there is talk of “further support”. We already know that Insomniac Games is working on a multiplayer project and it is therefore not impossible that it is a Spider-Man game based on the Spider-verse.