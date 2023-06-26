Spider-Man returned to theaters in style after the Tom Holland saga for the MCU. On this occasion, sony She was the main person in charge of bringing to life an animated trilogy framed in the multiverse and its infinite possibilities. Critics and box office success praised his first two installments, but it seems that this would be the end of Spider-Man.

As you remember, “Spider-Man: across the Spide-Verse” was praised for the gigantic animation work behind it. What few expected is that several employees of this department would denounce Sony for long work hours and constant script rewrites. More than 100 artists left the project for these reasons.

YOU CAN SEE: “Spider-Man: across the Spider-Verse” surpasses its predecessor and the Marvel multiverse

How did Sony respond to the complaints?

https://youtu.be/b_yMOiRgMmQ

For her part, the president of the board of directors of Sony Pictures Entertainment, Amy Pascal, was quick to respond to the accusations shared by the Vulture medium. However, her words only increased the outrage of the fans:

“One of the things about animation that makes it so wonderful to work on is that you can keep going until the story is right. If the story isn’t right, you have to keep going until it is. I guess, welcome to do a movie,” he said in a statement.

YOU CAN SEE: Santiago González, the Peruvian who achieved his dream of collaborating in “Spiderman: across the spider-verse”

Will the Spider-Verse be cancelled?

“Spider-man: Through the Spider-Verse” was released on June 1, 2023, and it swept the box office in different parts of the world. Photo: Sony Pictures.

At the moment, the future of Spider-Man in the Spider-Verse trilogy is unknown. Many believe that this series of films could be canceled due to the media chaos, but most anticipate that the production company will take a prudent time to finish the third and final film without repeating the same mistakes behind the scenes.

It only remains to wait for more production updates on the matter.

#SpiderVerse #cancelled #SpiderMan #trilogy #due #complaints #Sony