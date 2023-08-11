WA supermarket in the Austrian town of Krems has been without customers for more than three days after a large spider was sighted in a crate of bananas. The retail group Rewe announced on Friday that the shop would reopen during the day after “extensive search, security and cleaning measures” had been carried out. However, the animal was not discovered.

According to the local fire brigade, an employee at the supermarket reported on Tuesday before opening that he had seen a four-inch spider with a black and red pattern opening a banana box. Emergency services then disposed of all the bananas. All other fresh food was then sorted out and the shop was cleaned and disinfected.

Despite several days of work by officials, firefighters, spider experts and cleaning experts, no spider was found. The spider species had not been identified either, Rewe said. After the comprehensive measures, it can be ruled out that such an animal is still in the shop.