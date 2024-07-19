Spider-Noir slowly reveals its cast, we already know who will star in the Prime Video series, but there are still details to be known before its premiere and on this occasion it was revealed that Li Jun Li (Wu Assassins, Babylon) will be part of the project.

Spider-Noir is a title developed by MGM+ and Prime Video, It is based on the comic by Spider-Man Noir which belongs to the Marvel Noir label.

Li Jun Li’s role has not yet been revealed. But it is likely to be one of the main ones, but we do have all the details about what the series will be about.

Spider Noir is one of several new narratives about the iconic hero. This installment tells the story of Peter Benjamin Parker who, after the Great Depression (1933), finds himself in a dark, ruined and hopeless world.

The delivery is also in the style of a crime novel, so there will be some intrigue and signs in the middle of the action-packed narrative. Let us remember that this Spider-Noir He wears a special suit created from his uncle’s aviator helmet and goggles—used in World War I.

The story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero. NOIR, starring Nicolas Cage, is coming to MGM+ and Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/8u9ZZ7ZlMW — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) May 14, 2024

His suit is explosion-proof and bulletproof. In addition, uses firearms – such as revolvers and even machine guns. This hero doesn’t mess around.

Spider-Noir It is set in New York City.

We recommend: Nicolas Cage will bring Spider-Man Noir to life in his live-action series

Where can I get Spider-Noir?

You can get Spider-Man Noir at the Panini store, check it out here.

Also, remember that the installment has a sequel that is set after the death of the goblin. It is titled Spider-Man Noir: Eyes Without a Face.

Further details of the series have yet to be revealed.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news in Google newsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.