Horror idea for arachnophobia: A spider crawls into a woman’s ear, stays there and even sheds its skin. According to the expert, “not unusual”.

Tainan – rustling, knocking and clicking – but no clues as to where these noises are coming from. A woman in Taiwan experienced the persistent noise for several days until she went to the doctor. She hadn’t expected a spider in her ear canal.

“Felt right at home there”: Doctor finds tiny spider in a patient’s ear

The 64-year-old waited four days after she was first woken up by the rustling noise. Because it didn’t end, she went to the ear, nose and throat doctor. Now reported that New England Journal of Medicine in a case study about the discovery: A doctor looked into the ear with an otoscope and suspected an insect that had gotten into the ear canal. Almost: He saw a tiny spider scurrying in her left ear next to an exoskeleton it had shed.

The doctor took a photo and showed it to his patient – and she reacted as many would: “The patient screamed,” Tengchin Wang, director of the ENT department at Show Chwan Memorial Hospital, told the Washington Post. “The insect felt right at home inside the ear. It had even shed its skin once,” said the doctor, according to the case study. Wang then removed the spider, which was about two millimeters wide, using a suction tube.

“No major damage”: Small spider is found in warmer climates

The spider was probably a Hasarius adansoni, more commonly known as the Andrason jumping spider, Wang said. It is described as a “curious and bold, cosmopolitan species” and is found in warmer climates. “It’s very likely that they won’t cause much damage. However, the animal should be removed as quickly as possible by an expert, not by the person concerned.”

“Not unusual”: Insects and spiders in the ear should be removed by doctors

That’s not common, “but it’s definitely not unusual,” said Neelima Tummala, assistant professor of surgery at the George Washington Medical Faculty Associates Washington Post. Research suggests that insects account for 14 to 18 percent of all foreign bodies in the ear canal.

If you suspect a foreign body, insect or spider in your ear, you should contact an ear, nose and throat specialist and “keep calm,” says Tummala. It is important not to try to remove it yourself. Cotton swabs or rinses that push the foreign body further into the ear canal would damage the eardrum. (hk)