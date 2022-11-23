Paris. 1,700 years ago, a female spider monkey was presented as a precious gift – and then brutally sacrificed – to strengthen ties between two great powers of pre-Hispanic America, according to a new study.

The work, published Monday in Proceedings, of the US National Academy of Sciences, compares the offering of the Mayan elites to Teotihuacan with China’s panda diplomacy that accompanied the normalization of relations between the Asian country and the United States in the 1970s.

Using multiple techniques – including ancient DNA extraction, radiocarbon dating, and chemical analysis of diet – the researchers reconstructed the life and death of the primate. They found that she was probably between five and eight years old when she was buried alive. The find allows us to gather evidence of high diplomacy interactions and discredits the beliefs that the Mayan presence in Teotihuacan was restricted to immigrant communities, explained Nawa Sugiyama, an archaeologist at the University of California Riverside, and her team, with whom since 2015 has excavated in the Plaza de Columnas Complex in Teotihuacán and who directed the work.

“It’s a very exciting time to do archeology because the methodology is finally here,” Sugiyama told Afp.

The work began with the surprising discovery by the archaeologist in 2018 of the remains of the animal in the ruins of Teotihuacan, a place declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

spider monkeys (Ateles geoffroyi) they are not native to the high country, leaving Sugiyama with a puzzle to solve: What was the animal doing there, who brought it, and why was it sacrificed?

The vital clues came from the location of the wreckage. Teotihuacan was an important place of cultural exchange and innovation in classical Mesoamerica.

Although known for the pyramids of the Moon, the Sun and the Feathered Serpent, there is increasing interest in the Plaza de las Columnas, a complex in which the Mayan neighbors maintained a presence similar to that of an embassy today.

Festivals, treasures and murals

The skeletal remains of the monkey were found in the complex together with a golden eagle – a Mexican emblem even today – and surrounded by a collection of valuable objects, such as obsidian projectile points, shells and precious stone artifacts.

More than 14,000 ceramic fragments from a great feast were also discovered, as well as a Mayan mural representing the spider monkey.

This, Sugiyama added, was further evidence of an exchange that took place at the highest levels, and that preceded the later rise of the Teotihuacan state and military involvement in Maya cities in AD 378.

The results of the chemical analysis of two canine teeth that erupted at different times in the monkey’s life indicate that, prior to her captivity, she lived in a humid environment and fed on plants and roots.

After being captured and taken to Teotihuacan her diet was more similar to that of humans, including corn and chili peppers.

The spider monkey could have been “an exotic curiosity alien to the high elevations of Teotihuacan,” Sugiyama and colleagues wrote. The fact that it was a fellow primate possibly contributed to its charisma and attractiveness.

Ultimately, the animal had a macabre disappearance: “The hands tied behind the back and the bound legs indicate a live burial, common among human and animal sacrifices at Teotihuacan,” the authors added.

Although wild to the modern perspective, “we have to understand and contextualize these cultural practices (…) and what it meant to be able to give up what was most precious to you,” concluded Sugiyama.