Spider-Man: Octopus Girl will come from the ink of Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court who are the creators of My Hero Academia: Watchmen.
And this title will again be about a hero, but in an isekai delivery context. In addition, it is intended to come out before the new movie of spider-manbecause the manga will be directly linked.
Spider-Man: Octopus Girl will be released on June 20, 2023, and you can read it through the Shonen Jump Plus app.
of all the possibilities that the new spider-man movie opens up for us, no one would doubt that the Japanese perspective has high expectations. Let’s see how it develops.
what will it be about Spider-Man: Octopus Girl?
Doctor Octopus will be the protagonist and will fall into a new world after a strange death. This generates the direct link with the Japanese isekai manga genre.
Doctor Octopus will die in battle and be reborn in the body of a girl. Because of this we will get the version of Octopus Girl that will take place in the world of spider-man.
Although the protagonist’s body swapping is not something innovative, the new style and air that the mangakas who worked on My Hero Academia propose, it will definitely give us an extraordinary variant of the saga.
On June 1, 2023, the long-awaited movie Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse will hit theaters which is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson.
