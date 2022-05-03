This May 3 marks 20 years since Spider-Man swung into movie theaters with his first film. That production directed by sam raimi and starring Tobey Maguire It is still considered by many to be one of the best in superhero movies. Why is this?

One of the reasons can be found in its protagonist. version of spider-man that we met 20 years ago is perhaps the one with whom we can empathize the most. He really feels like an ordinary person who suddenly received these powers that gave him a lot of responsibility.

we have nothing against Andrew Y Tom. However, their versions have elements that make them more ‘unattainable’ for the viewer. The peter parker from garfield he is the son of a scientist with secrets. While Tom Holland he had a Tony Stark to sponsor his acts of heroism.

Source: Sony Pictures

Tobey Maguire he was just a normal boy. Even after getting his powers, he still has the same problems as someone his age. This also makes us love spider-man 20 years later. As children we watched a very good superhero movie. Now, on top of that, we see similar situations in our own lives. The lack of work, the chattering of the buddies, having to live with roommates.

We recommend you: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is delayed until 2023

And that we have not talked about his villain. Much of Spider-Man’s success could be attributed to Willem Dafoe. His performance as the Green Goblin It was so iconic that it even earned him his return in No Way Home as practically the main villain. Not to mention the great J K Simmons What J.Jonah Jameson. The casting of this film was a success that we still remember 20 years later.

20 years later and Spider-Man is still teaching

Something we should also applaud spider-man on its 20th anniversary was how it gave us two origin stories. The movie showed us almost simultaneously what led to the creations of Spider-Man and the Green Goblin. In this way we were able to know the motivations of the villain.

The best superhero movies have this aspect in common. A villain that we can understand or that makes the character grow. This is not a simple maniac with aspirations of world domination. Norman Osborne He saw his life’s work threatened and took action, albeit very violent and driven by the insanity of his serum. In the sequel we saw something similar with Otto Octavius.

Source: Sony Pictures

There were moments on the tape where Norman Osborne made doubt spider-man about his duty as a hero. Even the audience must have wondered the same thing, since despite his actions, there were still people against him. Spiderman. A theme that curiously we saw repeated in The Dark Knight, which is considered by many to be the best superhero movie. Coincidence or fate?

He also did a very good representation of the duality of being a superhero. The movie ends with spider-man doing the right thing for the common good even if it takes you away from your personal goals. It is a somewhat bittersweet ending but it is understood that it is the price to pay for being the only being that can make a notable difference.

It was the origin of a memorable trilogy

The first installment of spider-man from Tobey Maguire It has enough merits on its own. But the sequel to her managed to far exceed everything that had already been cemented. The third part was much weaker, but it also has its memorable moments.

How to forget her the inverted kiss with mary janethe incredible fight over the train in Spider-Man 2 Y the forbidden steps of peter parker in the third part. We have all this and we remember it thanks to that first part that premiered 20 years ago.

Source: Sony Pictures

It is a trilogy that lives on in the minds of many people who grew up watching it and find themselves in similar situations today. Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire they managed to create a quite endearing character, with many flaws and problems. But still manages to overcome adversity.

Of course he has superpowers, but there is something that makes us feel that if he can, so can we. Now run to dust off your DVD and play that movie that he defined an entire generation. There is no way to deny that 20 years after its premiere, Spider-Man is a movie classic. That status will probably never go away.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. We also invite you to our Discord to talk about cinema and other topics.