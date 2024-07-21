Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/21/2024 – 20:49

Scenes of a fight involving a party entertainer dressed as Spider-Man and another man, who allegedly called himself Batman, have been attracting attention on social media. The disagreement, partially recorded by witnesses, occurred on the evening of Saturday, the 20th, at a subway station in the northwest region of Belo Horizonte.

During the confusion, one of the passengers threw stones at the other. The incident occurred around 8:00 p.m. at Carlos Prates Station. According to the Military Police, after the confusion, the men were taken to the nearest police station, where a report of assault was filed. They were later released.

The men gave different versions of what had led to the fight, according to the report. The passenger who called himself Batman, who is 33 years old, said that the entertainer had thrown string at him, simulating spider webs. The man then said that he had become angry with the action.

The 25-year-old entertainer said he was talking to another passenger at the station when another man, who was supposedly in a state of disarray, interrupted the conversation. He claims that at one point, the passenger approached the two, thinking they were talking about him. “What did you say to me? If you’re Spider-Man, I’m Batman,” he allegedly said.

The disagreement then escalated into a physical fight, with punches and kicks. The man who called himself Batman was thrown onto the train tracks at the station twice. In retaliation, he threw rocks at the passenger dressed as Spider-Man, in a moment recorded by witnesses who were at the station.

According to the police report, station security guards intervened to break up the fight and the two passengers were taken to the nearest police station, where the incident was registered. When contacted by reporters, the Belo Horizonte Metro had not yet responded by the time this article was published.