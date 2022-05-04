A May 3, 2002 premiered in American theaters “Spider-Man”, a film that, starring a young Tobey Maguire and directed by a talented Sam Raimi, would mark a before and after in the history of superhero movies. Today, 20 years after its launch, we remember what it has meant to date.

a new millennium

Year 2000. A new millennium began and superhero movies had gone through a rough patch. Tapes like “X-men” barely let see the potential of this type of story.

Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man. Photo: Sony

Having the rights to the character, Sony Pictures would hire the renowned Sam Raimi to direct “Spider-Man”.

YOU CAN SEE: “Doctor Strange 2″ is dark and crazy: first reactions praise the new UCM

But, unlike past heroes, this was one who, as incredible as he was seen swinging through the tall buildings of New York, stood out much more for his great human conflict.

Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe as Spider-Man and Green Goblin. Photo: Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

That’s what Raimi would come to see in the character, who, being a huge fan of the early Spider-Man comics, lobbied the studio for Tobey Maguire to play Peter Parker.

YOU CAN SEE: “Guardians of the Galaxy”: Drax’s new look provokes attacks on Dave Bautista

Thus, in 2002, the world would get to know “Spider-Man”, a film that would make Maguire a world reference thanks to its empathetic story, unforgettable soundtrack and amazing special effects for the time.

a different hero

“Spider-Man” is drama. This movie wasn’t about an insurmountable Superman or a dark Batman, but it put us in the shoes of a vulnerable young man in love.

YOU CAN SEE: “365 days, part 2″: meet Simone Susinna, the actor behind ‘Nacho’ who turns on Netflix

We were facing a ‘sappy’ version of Peter Parker, very close to that of the first comics of which Sam Raimi was a fan.

From the popular phrase of Uncle Ben, to the memes that the film gave rise to, there is something that every child who went to see this movie remembers.

YOU CAN SEE: Scene from “Spiderman” edited by homophobic: they change Tobey Maguire’s dialogue

Spider-Man’s head-on kiss with Mary Jane, Willem Dafoe’s terrifying Green Goblin performance, and many other scenes would forever stick in viewers’ minds.

Danny Elfman’s soundtrack with Spider-Man swinging is something that generates excitement to this day.