Marvel Studios has confirmed an official title for the first trilogy of Tom Holland in it Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man. Tom Holland debuted as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War 2016, taking the iconic role of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who played Peter Parker in various films produced by sony.

Since then, holland has appeared in five other projects MCUincluding Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and a dedicated solo trilogy that puts its young hero front and center. Each of the films Spider-Man of Marvel Studiosincluding Homecoming, Far From Home and No Way Homeexplored similar themes and a clear main plot, detailing the origin story of Spider-Man in it MCU. Jon Watts, director of the franchise Spider-Manstated that the three solo films of holland in it MCU explored Peter Parker’s entire origin story as Spider-Man in it MCUand this trilogy has now received an official title.

In the book Spider-Man: No Way Home: The Art of the MovieRyan Meinerding, Head of Visual Development at Marvel Studiossuggested that Holland’s 2017, 2019 and 2021 films make up “our trilogy home“. This refers to the use of the word “home” in each of the films. Spider-Man of the MCUand marks the first time that a solo film trilogy by the MCUof which there are now six, has received an official name.

The solo trilogy of Tom Hollandtitled Home Trilogysummarizes in an orderly manner its entire origin story as Spider-Man in it MCUconcluding with Spider-Man: No Way Home 2021, in which the world forgets Peter Parker as he embarks on his next adventures in the MCU.

Producer Amy Pascal confirmed in November 2021 that holland would appear in future projects of the MCUincluding a new trilogy, and the head of Marvel StudiosKevin Feige backed this up in December with the announcement that Spider-Man 4 was in development. Feige revealed in February 2023 that the story of Spider-Man 4 was set (via Entertainment Weekly), although recent strikes by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA have disrupted production on the upcoming film.

Although the future looks promising for Spider-Man in it MCUeven if no one remembers the Peter Parker under the suit after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Homethe new title of the Trilogy home of Marvel Studios suggests that one aspect of their plots will change. Since Parker’s origin story is titled Home Trilogyit is likely that future projects will dispense with the “home” in the title, perhaps adopting a new theme that runs through his second trilogy.

Via: Screen Rant

Editor’s note: I like it, it’s not very creative but still and it was planned when they wrote the first film.