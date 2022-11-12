According to some insiders, Tom Holland he would have signed up for one new trilogy cinematographic of Spider-Manas well as for three other projects related to the character Marvelwhich apparently will still have the face of the young English actor for a long time.

Fresh from the extraordinary success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which in the USA exceeded the takings of Avatar, apparently Holland will return to play Peter Parker and will appear again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Among the projects for which the actor may have signed, in fact, an appearance within the television series is hypothesized Daredevil: Born Againcurrently in production for the Disney + streaming platform, as well as in the animated feature film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Waiting for an official announcement that can confirm these rumors, coming from sources considered reliable, the feeling is that Sony is very keen to consolidate the working relationship with Tom Holland, who among other things has also become the face of Nathan Drake in the Uncharted movie franchise.