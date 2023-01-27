TO Tobey Maguire would like to still interpret the character of Spider-Man, whatever the expected commitment: a simple cameo, a more articulated sequence or anything else. The actor of the original trilogy directed by Sam Raimi has been very clear in this regard.

“I love these movies and all the various sagas,” said Maguire. “If they called me and said ‘would you like to show up tonight to go out and have fun’, or ‘would you like to be in this movie or play a scene or do something like Spider-Man?’, I’d say yes right away. Why should I refuse?”

As we know, the actor participated in Spider-Man: No Way Home (here the review), which proved to be an extraordinary success, but it is clear that he has been waiting for a similar opportunity for a long time: he admitted it himself in the published statements in a special book dedicated to the film.

“At first, when they called me, I was like ‘finally!’ I answered and was immediately open to the possibility, although not without a bit of nervousness. Of course I was wondering what that kind of experience would be like, but to be able to work alongside a group of creative, beautiful and talented people? I absolutely wanted to do it.”

Since the return of Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man, the many fans of the character have expressed themselves enthusiastically towards a possible project with the actor for the lead, although it seems that Sony has no intention of realizing it. Some rumors, however, suggest that Maguire could appear in the upcoming Secret Wars.