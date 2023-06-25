The most recent spider-man movie, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”, continues to give what to talk about. And it is that the fans have discovered one of the biggest secrets of the sequel to “Spider-Man: a new universe”, which was confirmed by one of the editors of the film distributed by sony pictures and that it is based on the comics of Marvel: in theaters there is more than one version of the footage starring Miles Morales.

How was the secret of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” discovered?

After the success of the film, which grossed 500 million dollars around the world, 100 million more than its first part, many people decided to see it on more than one occasion. Such was the case of a Twitter user identified as @balisonqs, who noticed slight differences in the same scene and shared it on his social networks.

In the scene, Miguel O’Hara, Spiderman 2099, was talking with his holographic assistant, Lyla. The first video shows how Lyla challenges Miguel, while in the other she takes a selfie, causing the tweet to go viral.

Given this, Andrew Leviton, associate editor of the tape, quoted the original tweet confirming that there are different versions of it in theaters. “I was wondering when people were going to start noticing it”, unleashing the madness on the part of the fans, who indicated that they will see the film again in search of more differences.

How many versions of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” are there?

Levinton did not detail the number of versions of the film that exist or the reason for that decision, but, at least for now, we know that there are more than two versions, and that is that another user realized that the villain, ‘La mancha’, has a different dialogue in the same scene, hinting that there may be many more versions.

At the moment, it is not known if all these variants can be seen in Latin American theaters, so the fans only have to see it on more than one occasion to detect if they also reached this part of the world. Do you dare to see the story of Miles Morales one more time?

Andrew Leviton, associate editor of the tape, confirmed the rumors of the existence of more than one version of the film. Photo: Twitter.

