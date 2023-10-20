













With that in mind we started thinking about what were the best games that Activision made of Peter Parker’s alter ego. So get ready for a little nostalgia trip, because if you’re a fan of the friendly neighbor, you’ve probably played several of them.

The best Spider-Man games with Activision

Spider-Man for PSOne and Nintendo 64

Let’s start with a true classic that many will surely remember. ANDhe Spider-Man for PSOne and Nintendo 64 managed to make us feel like the hero despite the limitations of the time. He let us swing around, make fists out of spider webs and of course climb walls.

Source: Activision

As if that were not enough, it had a very interesting story that involves Doctor Octopus with Carnage and Venom. Not to mention that their levels were very creative and took advantage of the hero’s abilities. It really was an unmissable title at the time.

Shattered Dimensions

Long before the Spider-Verse movies arrived, gamers had already had our multiversal journey with Spider-Man. This came in the form of Shattered Dimensionswhich let us control different versions of the hero in their own universes.

Source: Activision

This game was a little different than what we were used to at the time. It is not an open world game, it was more linear, you advanced through levels and it was more similar to a beat-em up. Of course, that didn’t take away from the fun of playing with the mechanics and creative universes of each of these Spider-Men.

Ultimate Spider-Man

This Spider-Man game decided to adapt the Ultimate line comics to give us a pretty good experience. Not only was its gameplay very entertaining, its artistic section made us feel as if we were inside the pages of an arachnid comic.

Source: Activision

Perhaps best of all, he let us play as Venom at will. In history there were specific missions for each one. But once you got to a certain part you could switch between them. Additionally, each character felt very different, since you had to constantly feed the symbiote innocent civilians or it would die. He was certainly ahead of his time.

Spider-Man 2 movie

The game of Spider-Man 2based on the Sam Raimi film, is another indisputable classic. In addition, it was the one that laid the foundations of the gameplay that we expect for a game about this hero. With an open world full of many extra activities, which also gave us the satisfaction of swinging around the city.

Source: Activision

In a time where games based on movies were bad, Activision came to create an exception to the rule. Not only was the plot of the film adapted well, they also gave space to other characters from the comics to make it a complete experience. Hopefully one day we can play it again.

Web of Shadows

Web of Shadows became one of the best Spider-Man games as well as one of his most complex. It brought together everything we loved about swinging around New York City but with more solid combat. As well as a system of morality that could change how history unfolded.

The best thing is that it not only feels like a game of the spider hero, but like a celebration of everything Marvel. After all, Moon Knight, Wolverine, Luke Cage among others make a starring appearance here. Not to mention that at some point they can become powerful symbiote versions of themselves.

Source: Activision

Each and every one of these Spider-Man games holds a special place in our hearts. Unfortunately, practically none of them can be played if you don’t have the appropriate console and the physical disk. Hopefully Activision is encouraged to bring them back, whether with a re-release or simply making them playable on current consoles.

Did you play any of these titles? Which is your favorite starring the spider hero?

