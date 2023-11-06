Spider-Man remains one of the public’s favorite super-heroes, and consequently the other characters in the universe are now particularly famous: thanks in particular to the new reinterpretation in the animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the Spider-Gwen cosplay have become among the most popular, as demonstrated by this from shirogane_sama.
So let’s see Gwen Stacy in the Spider-Gwen version perfectly reproduced in this reinterpretation by the excellent cosplayer, which closely resembles the version of the character seen in the animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but it is the situation staged that is particularly surprising.
We have already seen Shirogane_sama interpret the character in question with excellent results, but in this case he also adds a good dose of irony, showing Spider-Gwen in a bizarre situation but which is in line with the character, staging an encounter with the girl attacked out of a window.
Shirogane_sama’s amazing Spider-Gwen
The cosplayer used a costume which closely follows that of the animated film, but it is above all the hair and makeup that recall the typical features and characteristics of the character seen in the film in question, who is particularly charismatic. The result is truly remarkable.
