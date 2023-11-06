Spider-Man remains one of the public’s favorite super-heroes, and consequently the other characters in the universe are now particularly famous: thanks in particular to the new reinterpretation in the animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the Spider-Gwen cosplay have become among the most popular, as demonstrated by this from shirogane_sama.

So let’s see Gwen Stacy in the Spider-Gwen version perfectly reproduced in this reinterpretation by the excellent cosplayer, which closely resembles the version of the character seen in the animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but it is the situation staged that is particularly surprising.

We have already seen Shirogane_sama interpret the character in question with excellent results, but in this case he also adds a good dose of irony, showing Spider-Gwen in a bizarre situation but which is in line with the character, staging an encounter with the girl attacked out of a window.