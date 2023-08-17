Great news for superhero fans Marveland in particular of Spider-Man. Disney+ has in fact announced that starting tomorrow, August 18, 2023, 6 films about spider-man will be added to the already extensive catalog of the platform. We are talking specifically about Spider-Man, Spider Man 2, Spider Man 3, The Amazing Spider-Man 1 And 2 and finally of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

These films will allow fans to take a step back in time and relive some of the iconic moments of Spider-Man’s adventures. It will be amazing to see you again Tobey Maguire take on the role of Peter Parker and face incredible opponents such as Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Venom And New Goblins.

In both “The Amazing Spider-ManInstead, it will be Andrew Garfield to fill the role of Spidermanseeing him face new enemies like electro or even old friends, like for example Harry Osbornewhich will open Peter’s suspicions about the well-known multinational Oscorpwhich seems to somehow have to do with all the antagonists of Spider-Man.

In Spider-Man: HomecomingFinally, we see the debut of Tom Holland in the role of spider-man, who interfaces for the first time with what will be his mentor, Tony Stark. It will be fun for fans to be able to enjoy the exploits of the three different ones Spider-Manwho will then find themselves collaborating in the last film dedicated to the hero, Spider-Man: No Way Home.