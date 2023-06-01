













Spider-Man: Sony confirms that Miles Morales will have his Live-Action | EarthGamer

This is what the producer Amy Pascal implied in recent statements. But Morales’ tape will not be the only one based on the Spider-Man universe, but there will also be another related project.

It’s nothing short of a Spider-Woman movie, which has gotten a lot of attention. When asked if this production as well as that of Miles Morales is already in planning, Pascal said ‘you will see everything’.

We recommend: Spider-Man will have a new story from the My Hero Academia team.

That was in the framework of the preview of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in the city of Los Angeles, California. The producer added to what was said before ‘everything is happening’which has aroused the interest of many fans.

Fountain: Sony.

Another producer, Avi Arad, commented that the Spider-Woman movie can be seen ‘sooner than they expect’. Arad went on to say ‘I can’t tell you yet, but it’s on the way’.

The Miles Morales and Spider-Woman movies aren’t the only ones Sony Pictures has in mind. Amy Pascal commented that the fourth Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Zendaya is moving forward. But the Hollywood writers’ strike has already affected her.

When the subject of the next Spider-Man movie was raised, Pascal pointed out ‘Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we will.

Later, he added ‘We are in the process, but the writers’ strike, nobody is working during the strike. We are all sympathizers and when they meet again we will begin’.

Tom Rothman, the head of Sony Pictures, was a bit more reserved. But he did not hesitate to joke a little about this matter.

Fountain: Sony.

After laughing he replied funny ‘if I told you I would have to kill you’. It is clear that Sony is going to further expand the Spider-Man universe with other productions.

But things are happening gradually. And as Amy Pascal previously mentioned, the writers’ strike, which began in early May, is still going on. Nobody knows how long it will last but it is causing the delay of multiple projects in Hollywood.

With details by Variety. Apart from Spider-Man we have more movie information in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.